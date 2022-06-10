ClouDee, Yellow.ai join hands to offer Conversational AI solutions

Yellow.ai chief growth officer Neil Barman said enterprises across industries are looking to automate their customer engagements not only for 24/7 customer support but also to augment their sales and marketing efforts across digital channels.

"Our partnership with ClouDee is a definitive step towards enabling enterprises through our Dynamic AI agents that offer enriching, delightful and personalised interactions, at scale,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Digital Economy Promotion Agency has also shown interest to apply Conversational AI solutions to smart city development.

The agency's chief technology officer for Digital Technology and Innovation Development, Passakon Prathombutr, said smart cities are a part of Thailand 4.0 to push the country towards a value-based economy.

He said the agency has a process in place that allows any city that submits a proposal to DEPA to get a government incentive if they meet the criteria.

"Essentially, we encourage city officials to gather data and pinpoint the issue. The data might be gathered through sensors, CCTV cameras, or directly from citizens via a phone call or chat box. Then we use AI to assess the need and find a solution to the problem," he said.

He added that chat bots take on the task of communicating with individuals 24 hours a day, seven days a week about any needs before directing them to the appropriate personnel.

"With the advancement of digital technologies and chat bots, we could solve and address the problem in various ways like never before," he added.