'NFTs an opportunity to invest and connect with experts'

Citing data from revenue impact firm MarketsandMarkets, Piyaphan said NFT market size is expected to grow 4.5 times or equal to US$13.6 billion by 2027 compared to the current $3 billion.

He pointed out that factors like trends from influencers and gaming community, as well as high demand for NFT artwork would contribute to the growth of the NFT market for the next five years.

"Although NFT value has fluctuated recently, it is a good sign of ‘digital assets’ being revolutionised, meaning only digital assets with high quality and credibility will continue to have low risk and low fluctuation," he said.

However, he advised investors to do a thorough research and create a good investment plan even though NFTs can generate profit in the long term.

Meanwhile, Kuna Wittayathanakorn, co-founder of Bullmoon Club NFT, said Thai investors were considered leading NFT buyers in the world with about 5 million people purchasing NFTs.

He expected more company brands to use NFTs in marketing.

"If we don't study NFTs right now, it will play an important role in our daily lives in the future," he said.

In the first phase on July 25, BullMoon Club NFT will release a limited number of only 5,500 artworks and allow 5,000 member registrations.

