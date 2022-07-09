Mon, July 11, 2022

tech

'NFTs an opportunity to invest and connect with experts'

  • tech
Apart from ownership of digital assets, investing in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) also gives investors connection with experts who share similar interests with them, Piyaphan Wongyara, CEO and founder of investment consulting firm Stock2morrow said on Friday.

He made the remarks at a press conference about the launch of BullMoon Club NFT, the company's latest NFT buy-sell platform, at Jim Thompson Art Centre in Bangkok's Pathumwan district.

He said the company's NFT will focus on building a community, which will act as a gateway that familiarises investors and businessmen with the new type of digital asset investment.

He added that the NFT is driven by three important pillars — utility, community, and art — which are contributing factors to liquidity and propelling continuous growth.

"BullMoon Club NFT members will be welcomed with privileges, including having the ownership of digital assets, receiving knowledge shared by experts, getting great experiences from events, and making new like-minded friends in the community," he said.

"The privileges also extend to chances to become business partners and receive privileges from future business networks."

Piyaphan Wongyara

Citing data from revenue impact firm MarketsandMarkets, Piyaphan said NFT market size is expected to grow 4.5 times or equal to US$13.6 billion by 2027 compared to the current $3 billion.

He pointed out that factors like trends from influencers and gaming community, as well as high demand for NFT artwork would contribute to the growth of the NFT market for the next five years.

"Although NFT value has fluctuated recently, it is a good sign of ‘digital assets’ being revolutionised, meaning only digital assets with high quality and credibility will continue to have low risk and low fluctuation," he said.

However, he advised investors to do a thorough research and create a good investment plan even though NFTs can generate profit in the long term.

Kuna Wittayathanakorn

Meanwhile, Kuna Wittayathanakorn, co-founder of Bullmoon Club NFT, said Thai investors were considered leading NFT buyers in the world with about 5 million people purchasing NFTs.

He expected more company brands to use NFTs in marketing.

"If we don't study NFTs right now, it will play an important role in our daily lives in the future," he said.

In the first phase on July 25, BullMoon Club NFT will release a limited number of only 5,500 artworks and allow 5,000 member registrations.

For more information on investing with BullMoon Club NFT, please visit https://bullmoon.stock2morrow.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/groups/bullmoonclubnft.

