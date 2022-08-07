Sun, August 21, 2022

tech

Govt incentives inspire top EV distributor to invest big in manufacturing

EV Primus, the distributor of different brands of electric vehicles (EV) including DFSK, Seres and Volt, plans to start manufacturing EVs in Thailand from September next year.

Managing director Pitaya Tanadamrongsak said EV Primus has invested 400 million baht in setting up an EV factory in Gateway City Industrial Estate in Chachoengsao.

“The company is also seeking investment support from the Board of Investment,” he said, adding that this investment was inspired by the government’s move to promote the use and production of EVs in the country.

The government is offering many incentives, subsidies and tax breaks to EV manufacturers, with the aim of matching one imported EV with a locally manufactured one by the end of 2024.

Separately, Pitaya said 1,000 Volt City EVs were booked by Friday, a day after the offer opened on Thursday.

He said the Volt EVs are being imported from China and the company does not have to pay import tariffs under the Asean-China free-trade pact.

He also said he hopes to have the orders filled as soon as possible, starting from the last week of September.

Published : August 07, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

