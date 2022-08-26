The Lamborghini Urus Performante - Raising the bar on the Super SUV

With deep cuts in the hood lines down to the new front bumper, the bonnet including air outlet is forged from lightweight carbon fiber in body colour or partially visible carbon fiber as an option. A roof in optional carbon fiber references Lamborghini super sports models such as Huracán Performante and Super Trofeo.

The front bumper and splitter in carbon fiber sport assertive new lines: new black front air-intakes deliver increased engine cooling and maximum expression of the SUV’s super sports heritage. A new air curtain draws airflow over the front wheels, within an aerodynamic design theme that decreases drag the new bonnet’s air outlet contribute to the overall aerodynamics efficiency and helps the engine cooling. The newly-designed rear spoiler, increases rear downforce of the Urus Performante by 38%.

New steel springs lower the Performante’s chassis by 20 mm, with a wheel track that is broader by 16 millimeters, over which wider carbon fiber wheel arches embrace new optional 23” or forged 22” lightweight wheels with titanium bolts and specially developed Pirelli tires.

In profile, the Urus Performante’s lowered stance is accented by its prominent front, and rear wing and bumper, increasing its overall length by 25 mm. The rear of the Urus Performante is equally distinctive by its purposeful high-performance design. A rear spoiler with carbon fiber fins takes design inspiration from the Aventador SVJ and contributes to the increased downforce.

The lower rear bumper and diffuser is also in carbon fiber with a lightweight titanium Akrapovic sports exhaust as standard, developing its characteristic Lamborghini resonance depending on the drive mode selected. The bi-color livery scheme accentuates the dynamism of this Performante model: against the body color, features such as black painted door handles, CFK air outlets over the bonnet and CFK spoiler lip.

Inside, the cockpit features Nero Cosmus black Alcantara as standard with a new hexagonal seat stitching design, the “Performante trim”, and further options including a leather interior. Dedicated color and trim options include extension of the Performante trim on doors, roof-lining, seat backrest and rear wall, with further Ad Personam customization including interior matt carbon fiber details, red door handles, and a customized kickplate with Ad Personam logo. The black Alcantara/leather steering wheel is trimmed in matt black as well as the Aluminum interior trim in black anodized. With the optional “Dark Package”, the matt black treatment can be extended to other interior details including the lever of the Urus’ central ‘TAMBURO’, hosting controls such as the start/stop button and drive mode selector. A new HMI graphic, with a dedicated design for the Urus Performante, features on both the center console screen and in a large arc across the main display.

Engineered for driving

“The Urus Performante takes to the road as a lightweight, honed athlete. Its muscular stance, distinctive design, V8 twin turbo powerplant and lightweight sports exhaust establish it through sight, sound and experience as the most exciting contender on every road, track and loose surface. This is a super sports car driver’s SUV,” says Rouven Mohr, Chief Technical Officer.

The Performante’s power is increased by 16 CV to 666 CV, and its weight reduced by 47 kg, giving it a best-in-class weight-to-power ratio of 3,2. Accelerating from 0-100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds, and braking from 100 km to standstill in 32.9 m, the Urus Performante produces 850 Nm of torque at 2,300 to 4,500 rpm, with its benchmarking longitudinal abilities including a top speed of 306 km/h matched by its responsiveness, handling and stability. Aerodynamic efficiency is improved, and overall downforce increases by 8%. Torque distribution is optimized thanks to a new differential, delivering a ratio increase from 3.16 to 3.4 in drive conditions and from 3.02 to 3.33 when coasting.

The tires Pirelli P Zero (sizes 285/40 R22 and 325/35 R22) come alongside with an evolution of the Urus’ Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R: for the first time, the Pirelli semi-slick tire has been developed to meet the characteristics of an SUV, with this particular variant developed in co-operation with Lamborghini. The result of the collaboration is a tire with increased versatility, returning high performance both on dry asphalt with high ambient temperatures and on wet surfaces with colder temperatures.

At the wheel, the Urus Performante allows the driver a new intimacy with the road beneath him, with enhanced agility, feedback and sports orientation. A recalibration of the front wheel steering enhances connection with the road with precise inputs and direct feedback. The rear-wheel steering’s faster intervention increases turn-in agility complemented by torque vectoring of the rear differential both on-road and in off-road mode.

The re-engineered drive modes allow the Urus Performante pilot to select the perfect set-up for every environment: in STRADA, the Urus provides a comfortable and luxurious ride with smooth damping. In SPORT mode the driver enjoys enhanced throttle response, with the rear-wheel steering more agile at low speeds and stable at high speed, with oversteer fun-to-drive characteristics and a faster gear-shift: the sportier chassis set-up including new stiffer steel springs and specific dampers’ tuning, maximizes feedback to engage the pilot in serious driving fun.

In CORSA, the Urus Performante’s race car persona is let loose with supreme handling: high-speed stability, flat cornering supported by the active anti-roll bars and maximum damping, while the sports exhaust reminds those inside and out that this is a Lamborghini built on super sports heritage.

Alongside the standard drive modes, the Urus Performante introduces a new RALLY selection, elevating the Super SUV’s fun-to-drive sportiness to a thrilling new level on dirt tracks. Its oversteer character is amplified with anti-roll and damping systems optimized for steel springs on rough and more extreme surfaces, raising the bar for a new level of Super SUV performance.

The Chinese market will enjoy the technical upgrades delivered by the new Urus Performante, with engine power set at 640 CV for homologation reasons.

