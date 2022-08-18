Thaicom to provide Geospatial Analytics Platform for new space economy

The Orbital Insight Platform can transform multiple geospatial data sources from spaced-based technology and other world sensors from a wide range of service providers around the world such as satellite images, anonymized location data, vessel automatic identification system (AIS) data, and other IoT data—combined with AI and Machine Learning to analyze data.

The platform provides insights to benefit governments and the private sector and enables the management of a variety of sectors, including natural resource management, transportation, and public utility management.

According to the agreement, Thaicom will initially offer a different model of services via the AI-powered Orbital Insight Platform.

The services include the provision of data insights to customers, licensing to access the platform, and customized platforms designed to meet customer needs.

Patompob (Nile) Suwansiri, Thaicom's Chief Executive Officer, stated that " This collaboration marks an important milestone in our global partnership strategy for our future growth. As a regional space tech company, we will leverage this data-driven technology from the Orbital Insight Platform to embrace our new business opportunities in the new space economy domain. Applying insights from this trusted geospatial data will help our customers in government and private sectors, including the military, financial institutions, energy and industrial sectors, as well as corporate and consumer goods, make better-informed decisions and enhance the country's development in the digital era.