Kaspersky partners with NCSA, enhancing cybersecurity workforce efficiency 

With these in mind, cybersecurity company Kaspersky and the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) co-hosted on Thursday a technical workshop titled ‘Building a Safer Future for Thailand’.

The session aimed to raise awareness, build knowledge assets for the local cybersecurity workforce, and share how to use Threat Intelligence technologies in building the country’s defence capabilities.

Opening the event which marks Kaspersky’s first official collaboration with NCSA, Genie Sugene Gan, Head of Public Affairs for Asia Pacific, Japan, Middle-East, Turkey & Africa at Kaspersky, underlined Kaspersky’s mission to build a safer world that emphasizes the company’s commitment to a trusted and transparent future.

“We are honoured to work with NCSA on this significant move to build a safer future for Thailand and we believe that with our in-depth threat intelligence capabilities, we can work together and bring on a safer future for the local businesses, government agencies, and the public here,” commented Gan.