Bitcoin king: Kill ‘Amazing Thailand’ and boot up Asean digital hub

Jirayut said digital infrastructure development in Thailand is currently at an early stage as the country transitions to the era of industrial automation.

But to keep up with global trends and stay ahead in the region, the government must accelerate investment in digital infrastructure, he added.

The goal for the next 10 years should no longer be "Amazing Thailand" but to become the "digital economy hub" of Asean, the Bitkub chief said.

He added that the coming Web 3.0 era would be characterised by artificial intelligence and extended reality (XR), which links the real and digital worlds via virtual and augmented reality applications.

He also forecast the e-sports audience would outgrow the audience for music and film in the future.

“The world will be changed exponentially in Web 3.0,” he said.

The value of the global Web 3.0 market is expected to reach US$81.5 billion (2.9 trillion baht) by the year 2030.

He also urged the government to collaborate with the private sector to develop digital infrastructure via big data, regulations and workforce training.

“We have to work together to strengthen Web 3.0 infrastructure, allow people to establish companies on the structure and unlock prosperity for Thailand,” he added.