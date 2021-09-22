Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Bangkok Airways announces the resumption of its direct service between Bangkok and Trat

The direct service between Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) and Trat will be operated by an ATR72-600, starting with three flights per week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday).

Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited announces the resumption of its direct service between Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) and Trat, starting from 1 October 2021 onwards. 

The direct service between Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) and Trat will be operated by an ATR72-600, starting with three flights per week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday). The outbound flight PG305 departs Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) airport at 11.40hrs. and arrives Trat airport at 12.40hrs. The inbound flight PG306 departs Trat airport at 13.10hrs. and arrives Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) airport at 14.10hrs.  

The resumed services between Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Trat (roundtrip) will make it a total of
8 destinations the airline is currently operating which are;   

1. Bangkok – Samui (v.v.) 3 flights daily (Excluding Samui sealed routes flights that accommodate international passengers – 2 flights daily) 

2. Bangkok – Chiang Mai (v.v.) 1 flight daily 

3. Bangkok – Phuket (v.v.) 1 flight daily 

4. Bangkok – Lampang (v.v.) 4 flights per week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday) 

5. Bangkok – Sukhothai (v.v.) 3 flights per week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) 

6. Samui – Phuket (v.v.) 1 flight daily 

7. Samui – Singapore (v.v.) 3 flights per week (Monday, Thursday and Sunday) 

8. Bangkok – Trat (v.v.) 3 flights per week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) *starting from 1 October 2021 onwards 

Passengers can visit the website https://www.bangkokair.com/flight/flightSchedule for more details about flight schedules. 

Additionally, passengers are also required to strictly follow guidelines issued by each provincial office and/or destination. Passengers can check announcements, orders, and travel procedures, for each destination prior to travel from the related authorities such as: 

The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)   http://www.moicovid.com/ข้อมูลสำคัญ-จังหวัด/ 

Airports of Thailand www.airportthai.co.th/en/ 

Department of Airports www.facebook.com/DepartmentOfAirports/ 

Passengers can contact the airline via the following channels; 

Call Center: Tel. 1771 and 02-270-6699 (during 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.) 

PG Live Chat: https://bit.ly/PGLiveChatEN 

Email: [email protected] 

Bangkok Airways remains committed to the safety and hygiene of our passengers and employees as the highest priority. The airlines strictly implement surveillance measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 

Published : September 22, 2021

Nation Thailnad
