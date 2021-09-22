Bangkok Airways announces the resumption of its direct service between Bangkok and Trat

Bangkok Airways Public Company Limited announces the resumption of its direct service between Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) and Trat, starting from 1 October 2021 onwards.

The direct service between Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) and Trat will be operated by an ATR72-600, starting with three flights per week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday). The outbound flight PG305 departs Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) airport at 11.40hrs. and arrives Trat airport at 12.40hrs. The inbound flight PG306 departs Trat airport at 13.10hrs. and arrives Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) airport at 14.10hrs.