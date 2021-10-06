Phetchabun holds annual ceremony submerging Buddha statue



The image of Phra Buddha Mahadhamaracha was brought by boat from Trai Phum temple.

Phetchabun Governor Krit Kongmuang submerged the Buddha image in the river. The image was submerged six times, three times each on the northern and southern sides.

Meanwhile, participants spread marigold petals on the river.

The image was transported back to Trai Phum temple after the ceremony.