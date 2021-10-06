Phetchabun holds annual ceremony submerging Buddha statue

Translated from Thai, “Um Phra Dam Nam” literally means “diving while holding Buddha’s image”.
The image of Phra Buddha Mahadhamaracha was brought by boat from Trai Phum temple.
Phetchabun Governor Krit Kongmuang submerged the Buddha image in the river. The image was submerged six times, three times each on the northern and southern sides.
Meanwhile, participants spread marigold petals on the river.
The image was transported back to Trai Phum temple after the ceremony.
Participants were given khao tom and krayasat, both believed to be auspicious foods.
Normally, 10,000 people participate in the event every year. This year however, the province cut the celebration and festival part due to the Covid-19 situation.
Participants who did not receive two doses of vaccine were tested with antigen test kits. Only those who tested negative were able to participate.
Published : October 06, 2021
By : THE NATION
