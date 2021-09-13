Monday, September 13, 2021

in-focus

Help finally gets to stranded Phetchabun residents

Volunteers hand out food and other necessities to people stuck in their homes due to heavy flooding in Phetchabun’s Lom Sak district on Sunday.

Many areas in the district have been inundated due to heavy rain since last Wednesday, and some places could only be accessed with a boat.

Help finally gets to stranded Phetchabun residents

In a heartrending scene, a kind volunteer was spotted sharing his lunch with a hungry dog.

Related stories:

 

Help finally gets to stranded Phetchabun residents

According to the Thai Meteorological Department thundershowers can be expected across the country, with heavy to very heavy rain in some areas until Tuesday.

Published : September 13, 2021

Related News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Covid-19 jabs: the key to reopening Thailand safely

Published : September 13, 2021

Latest News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Students to get first Pfizer jab before schools reopen in November

Published : September 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.