Help finally gets to stranded Phetchabun residents

Many areas in the district have been inundated due to heavy rain since last Wednesday, and some places could only be accessed with a boat.
In a heartrending scene, a kind volunteer was spotted sharing his lunch with a hungry dog.
According to the Thai Meteorological Department thundershowers can be expected across the country, with heavy to very heavy rain in some areas until Tuesday.
