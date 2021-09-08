Monday, September 13, 2021

Heavy continuous rainfall inundates Pattaya, some parts of Chonburi

Many areas in Pattaya and other parts of Chonburi province were inundated on Wednesday due to non-stop rain overnight.

The Thai Meteorological Department has forecast continuous rainfall across Thailand with isolated heavy to very heavy showers in lower Northeast, Central, East and South, with the strong southwest monsoon prevailing across the country.

The severe tropical storm Jolina (Conson) is currently over central Philippines and moving west-northwest to the South China Sea. It is expected to arrive at the Gulf of Tonkin by September 12-13, affecting Vietnam and some parts of China.

Meanwhile, many parts of Pattaya are inundated in 30 to 70 centimetres of water, namely Sukhumvit, South Pattaya, Central Pattaya, North Pattaya and Naklua roads.

Though no injuries or fatalities have been reported so far, floods have damaged people’s properties such as cars, motorbikes and furniture.

People have been urged to move their assets to higher ground and told to avoid using flooded roads. Chonburi’s Bang Lamung district is expected to suffer heavy rain for a while.

Published : September 08, 2021

