Heavy continuous rainfall inundates Pattaya, some parts of Chonburi

The Thai Meteorological Department has forecast continuous rainfall across Thailand with isolated heavy to very heavy showers in lower Northeast, Central, East and South, with the strong southwest monsoon prevailing across the country.

The severe tropical storm Jolina (Conson) is currently over central Philippines and moving west-northwest to the South China Sea. It is expected to arrive at the Gulf of Tonkin by September 12-13, affecting Vietnam and some parts of China.

