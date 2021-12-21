How to book a trip to Andaman national parks

From November 20 onward, all visitors to national parks must reserve a slot via online channel in advance to prevent overcrowding.

Here’s how you can reserve a slot:

1. Open QueQ application and search for the national park’s name.

2. Select tourist attractions that you want to visit.

3. Input personal information such as names, mobile phone number, number of visitors, type of vehicle

4. Select the preferred date and time slot

For more information, visit facebook @NationalPark.Interpretation

