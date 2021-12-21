Sun, December 26, 2021

thai-destination

How to book a trip to Andaman national parks

In a facebook post on Monday, Office of National Parks of Thailand explained how to use QueQ mobile application to book a visit to 14 national parks located along the coast of Andaman Sea in six provinces, namely Nakhon Si Thammarat, Krabi, Phang Nga, Phuket, Trang, and Satun.

From November 20 onward, all visitors to national parks must reserve a slot via online channel in advance to prevent overcrowding.

Here’s how you can reserve a slot:

1.    Open QueQ application and search for the national park’s name.
2.    Select tourist attractions that you want to visit. 
3.    Input personal information such as names, mobile phone number, number of visitors, type of vehicle
4.    Select the preferred date and time slot

How to book a trip to Andaman national parks

How to book a trip to Andaman national parks

How to book a trip to Andaman national parks

For more information, visit facebook @NationalPark.Interpretation
 

Related News

Visit TAT website for latest on Thailand’s national parks

Erawan National Park to reopen on Friday

Covid closure brings rare wildlife back to Songkhla national park

Related News

Published : December 21, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

On the hunt for the best Christmas lights in Bangkok

Published : Dec 25, 2021

Santa comes a-knockin’ at Chonburi’s Khao Kheow Open Zoo

Published : Dec 25, 2021

Iconic Star Festival lights up Sakon Nakhon subdistrict

Published : Dec 23, 2021

Trang offers divers an unrestricted view of its beautiful ‘artificial’ coral reef

Published : Dec 14, 2021

Latest News

First Vietnamese Beauty To Win The Miss Grand Crown | The Nation Talk EP. 24

Published : Dec 26, 2021

South Africas hero Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies at 90

Published : Dec 26, 2021

China launches new resource satellite

Published : Dec 26, 2021

Death toll from Malaysias floods rises to 46

Published : Dec 26, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.