Visit TAT website for latest on Thailand’s national parks

EASTERN REGION

Khao Khitchakut National Park in Chanthaburi province – Khlong Phaibun Waterfall will be open on October 18;

Namtok Phlio National Park in Chanthaburi province – Closed until October 7; (The national parks office has not yet updated the information.)

Khao Sip Ha Chan National Park in Chanthaburi province – All tourist sites and accommodation are open, but overnight stay, camping, and water activities remain closed;

Khao Laem Ya-Mu Ko Samet National Park in Rayong province – Ko Samet and Mae Ramphueng Beach are open for overnight stay and camping;

Pang Sida National Park in Sa Kaeo province – All tourist sites and accommodations open, while overnight stay, camping, and water activities are closed;

NORTHERN REGION

Doi Suthep-Pui and Si Lanna national parks in Chiang Mai province – Open for visitors;

Huai Nam Dang National Park in Chiang Mai province – Pong Dueat and Tha Pai hot springs are open for overnight stay and camping;

Namtok Buatong – Namphu Chet Si National Park in Chiang Mai province – All tourist sites are open, but overnight stay and camping are prohibited;

Pha Daeng National Park in Chiang Mai province – Sri Sangwan Waterfall, Pong Ang Hot Spring, Doi Kham Fa are open for tourists;

Khun Chae National Park in Chiang Rai– All tourist and camping sites, and overnight accommodation are open;

Khlong Lan National Park in Kamphaeng Phet province – Khlong Lan and Khlong Nam Lai waterfalls, and Khlong Suan Mak are open except for overnight stay and swimming;

Khlong Wang Chao National Park in Kamphaeng Phet province – All tourist sites are open only for day trips;

Mae Wa and Doi Khun national parks in Lampang province – All tourist sites, accommodation and camping are open;

Tham Pla-Namtok Pha Suea National Park in Mae Hong Son province – Tham Pla, Pha Suea Waterfall, and Pang Ung tourist site are open for overnight stay and camping;

Doi Phu Kha and Nanthaburi national parks, and Tham Sa Koen (Sa Koen Cave) in Nan province– All tourist sites and accommodation are open for overnight stay and camping;

Khun Nan National Park in Nan province – All tourist sites and accommodation are open;

Nam Nao National Park in Phetchabun province – Fully open;

Doi Pha Klong National Park in Phetchabun province – Some tourist sites and accommodation are open;

Mae Puem National Park in Phayao province – All tourist sites and accommodation are open;

Thung Salaeng Luang National Park in Phitsanulok – Hanging Bridge tourist site is open for overnight stay and camping, while the Kaeng Sopha Waterfall is open, but water activities are prohibited. Other tourist sites and accommodation have been temporarily closed since June 1;

NORTHEASTERN REGION

Ta Phraya National Park in Buri Ram province – All tourist sites and accommodation open, but overnight stay and camping are closed;

Pa Hin Ngam National Park in Chaiyaphum province – All tourist sites are open for overnight stay, but camping is prohibited;

Sai Thong, Tat Ton and Phu Laen Kha national parks in Chaiyaphum province – All tourist sites and accommodations are open;

Nam Phong, Phu Pha Man and Phu Wiang national parks in Khon Kaewn province – All tourist sites are open for overnight stay and camping;

Phu Ruea National Park in Loei province – Fully open;

Phu Suan Sai National Park in Loei province – All tourist sites open, while overnight stay and camping are prohibited;

Phu Pha Thoep National Park in Mukdahan province – Open for day-trip visits but overnight stay, camping and water activities are prohibited;

Phu Langka National Park in Nakhon Phanom province – Fully open;

Khao Yai National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima province – Chet Kot, Sarika, Haeo Narok, and Ta Kro waterfalls, Pha Diao Dai viewpoint and Lam Ta Khong Campground are closed. Other areas are open, but overnight stay and camping are prohibited;

Phu Pha Lek and Phu Phan national parks in Sakhon Nakhon province – Fully open;

Phu Pha Yon National Park in Sakhon Nakhon province – Some tourist sites and accommodation are open, but Kaeng Pho Waterfall is temporarily closed until further notice;

Pha Taem National Park in Sakhon Nakhon province – Open with prohibition of overnight stay, camping, and water activities;

Phu Chong Na Yoi National Park in Ubon Ratchathani province – Open for visitors, but overnight stay, camping, and water activities are closed;

SOUTHERN REGION

Mu Ko Chumphon National Park in Chumphon province – Open for day trips;

Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park in Krabi province – Remain closed until further notice;

Mu Ko Lanta National Park in Krabi province – Open on Friday for day trips, overnight stay and camping;

Than Bok Khorani National Park in Krabi province – Open for visitors, but overnight stay and camping are prohibited;

Khao Luang National Park in Nakhon Si Thammarat province – Open for day trips, overnight stay and camping, except all the hiking trails which are closed until December 31;

Khao Nan and Namtok Si Khit national parks in Nakhon Si Thammarat province – All tourist sites and accommodation are open;

Namtok Yong National Park in Nakhon Si Thammarat province – Yot Khao Men hiking trail will be open in December;

Ao Phang-Nga, Khao Lak-Lam Ru, Khao Lampi-Hat Thai Mueang and Si Phang-Nga national parks in Phang-Nga province – Fully open;

Sirinat National Park in Phuket province – All tourist sites and accommodation are open;

Mu Ko Phetra National Park and Tarutao National Marine Park in Satun province– Open for day trips;

Thale Ban National Park in Satun province – Fully open;

Khao Sok National Park in Surat Thani province – Bua Phut site and Tham Nam Thalu are closed until October 31 and November 30, respectively;

Khlong Phanom National Park in Surat Thani province – Some attractions and accommodation are open;

Mu Ko Ang Thong and Ko Pha-Ngan’s Than Sadet national parks in Surat Thani province – Fully open;

Hat Chao Mai National Park in Trang province – Open for day trips.