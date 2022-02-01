Tourism tax: How does Thailand compare with other countries?

The fee will also be used to provide tourists with medical cover of 500,000 baht or 1 million baht in case of death.
The plan sparked widespread criticism among both Thais and foreigners when it was revealed last month by Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.
Phiphat defended the move by explaining that other countries such as Japan, Malaysia and European nations also collect landing fees, but these are mostly included in flight ticket prices or accommodation fees.
Research by news website Thansettakij found that up to 40 countries collect a landing fee, though the names, formats and purposes of the schemes vary.
Japan
Japan began collecting a “Sayonara” tax in January 2019, charging every visitor 1,000 yen or $9.25 (290 baht). The fee is included in air or sea tickets booked by all foreign visitors, regardless of nationality.
Bhutan
Bhutan collects a tourism fee of $250 (8,300 baht) per person per day during high season (March-May and September-November) and $200 (6,640 baht) per person per day for the rest of the year. This is by far the most expensive landing fee in the world.
Southeast Asia
Malaysia imposes a tourist tax of $2.45 per night. New Zealand collects a one-off fee of the same name, charging each foreign visitor $23.94.
Indonesia’s holiday island of Bali demands a “Departure Tax/Local Development Tax” of $10 from tourists.
Europe
For visitors to France, the “Taxe de Sejour” averages $5.71 per day. The fees differ from city to city.
Germany collects a “Culture Tax” and “Bed Tax” that averages $5.71 per person per day, or 5 per cent of hotel fees.
Spain imposes a “Tourist Tax” of $2.85 per day, but not exceeding 7 days in total.
Switzerland’s tourism levy starts at $2.85 per person per day, with fees varying according to accommodation type.
Greece collects a “Stayover Tax” of $4.57 per person per day.
United States
The US imposes an “Occupancy Tax” of around 16.25 per cent of your hotel fee, but this can vary from state to state.
Meanwhile the Thai Tourism and Sports Ministry estimates that Thailand could welcome up to 5 million foreign tourists in 2022, boosting revenue from the new landing tax by 1.5 billion baht.
Published : February 01, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Feb 11, 2022
Published : Feb 10, 2022
Published : Feb 08, 2022
Published : Feb 07, 2022
Published : Feb 18, 2022
Published : Feb 18, 2022
Published : Feb 18, 2022
Published : Feb 18, 2022