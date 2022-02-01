Tourism tax: How does Thailand compare with other countries?

The fee will also be used to provide tourists with medical cover of 500,000 baht or 1 million baht in case of death.

The plan sparked widespread criticism among both Thais and foreigners when it was revealed last month by Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.

Phiphat defended the move by explaining that other countries such as Japan, Malaysia and European nations also collect landing fees, but these are mostly included in flight ticket prices or accommodation fees.

Research by news website Thansettakij found that up to 40 countries collect a landing fee, though the names, formats and purposes of the schemes vary.