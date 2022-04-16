Koh Chang sees 2.5km ferry queues as holidaymakers flood island

Trat Port Authority reports that from Tuesday to Thursday, a total of 23,874 people in 4,271 vehicles took ferries to Koh Chang, the province’s biggest island and a tourist hotspot during Songkran.

Covering an area of 213 square kilometres, Koh Chang is Thailand’s second biggest island after Phuket and belongs to the Mu Koh Chang National Park, famous for protected coral reefs, diving spots and rich marine life.

“Tourists waiting to get on ferries to Koh Chang have caused traffic congestion in the province,” Koh Chang Police Station chief Wallop Kangtharathip said on Friday.

“The Pineapple Bay Pier, for example, has reported a 2.5-kilometre queue of cars waiting to get on its seven ferry services, which run to Koh Chang from early morning.

“Some tourists said they had to wait more than two hours to get to the island,” he said.

Holidaymakers leaving the island also face a wait of up to two hours in the ferry queue, he added.