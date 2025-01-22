Bangkok’s 15-Minute Park Project Wins 2025 WOW Award for Outstanding Urban Living

The recognition celebrates the BMA’s “15-Minute Park” project, one of 34 initiatives honored for their contributions to urban development and quality of life.
The award was presented during the WOW Festival 2025 (Wonder of Well-Living City), held from January 11–19 at the Benjakitti Forest Park Museum Building in Benjakitti Park, Khlong Toei District. Organized by the Association of Siamese Architects under Royal Patronage, in collaboration with the BMA and public-private network partners, the festival was themed “Healthy City, Empowers People.” Its goal was to create a collaborative platform for idea exchange among government agencies, private enterprises, and the public—key stakeholders in building sustainable and thriving cities.
The WOW Festival 2025 focused on integrated efforts to enhance urban quality and sustainability. It emphasized empowering individuals and businesses to live more efficiently while addressing critical aspects of urban living. The festival highlighted three core dimensions:
The event served as a platform for discussions on innovations, technologies, and strategies for creating cities that prioritize quality of life and sustainable development.
The WOW Awards honor exemplary urban development projects that advance sustainability, improve community well-being, and inspire positive change. Winning initiatives, such as the “15-Minute Park” project, are recognized for their contributions across physical, social, cultural, and educational dimensions. These projects embody the festival’s theme, “Healthy City, Empowers People,” by creating ecosystems that support vibrant, inclusive, and sustainable urban living.
A panel of distinguished experts and professionals evaluated the projects based on their physical developments—such as buildings, parks, and public spaces—and their broader social impacts. The judges highlighted initiatives that empower people by improving their lives, supporting economic opportunities, and fostering health and well-being.
The “15-Minute Park” project exemplifies these qualities by bringing accessible green spaces within close reach of Bangkok residents, promoting health, recreation, and environmental sustainability.
This award underscores the BMA’s commitment to enhancing quality of life, driving sustainability, and fostering a shared vision for a healthier, more empowered city.
