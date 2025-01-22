Bangkok’s 15-Minute Park Project Wins 2025 WOW Award for Outstanding Urban Living

The recognition celebrates the BMA’s “15-Minute Park” project, one of 34 initiatives honored for their contributions to urban development and quality of life.

The award was presented during the WOW Festival 2025 (Wonder of Well-Living City), held from January 11–19 at the Benjakitti Forest Park Museum Building in Benjakitti Park, Khlong Toei District. Organized by the Association of Siamese Architects under Royal Patronage, in collaboration with the BMA and public-private network partners, the festival was themed “Healthy City, Empowers People.” Its goal was to create a collaborative platform for idea exchange among government agencies, private enterprises, and the public—key stakeholders in building sustainable and thriving cities.

The WOW Festival 2025 focused on integrated efforts to enhance urban quality and sustainability. It emphasized empowering individuals and businesses to live more efficiently while addressing critical aspects of urban living. The festival highlighted three core dimensions:

Live: Improving living conditions and enhancing urban lifestyles.

Wealth: Supporting economic growth and innovation.

Health: Promoting wellness and holistic healthcare.

The event served as a platform for discussions on innovations, technologies, and strategies for creating cities that prioritize quality of life and sustainable development.