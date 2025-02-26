PM2.5 levels go down in all areas of Bangkok

The air quality in all 50 districts of Bangkok’s metropolitan area was “green” to “yellow”, or good to moderate, on Wednesday morning, the Air Quality Information Centre of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said.

The centre reported the average PM2.5 levels throughout the city on Wednesday as 20.9 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), under the country’s standard of 37.5 µg/m³ over a three-hour average (5am to 7am).

Yesterday’s reading at the same time was 23.1 µg/m³.

PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less, which can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, posing health risks such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Major sources of PM2.5 include traffic emissions, factories, forest fires, and burning of harvest leftovers.