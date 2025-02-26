Military to Municipal: Bangkok’s Bold MOA Recruits Soldiers as Disaster Prevention Leaders

In terms of eligibility, applicants must possess academic qualifications corresponding to the position for which they are applying. Eligible candidates include regular soldiers discharged on 30 April 2025, reserve soldiers discharged in 2024, or volunteer soldiers whose contracts conclude between 2023 and 2025. The initial screening will be conducted by the military across all branches—the Army, Air Force, Navy, and the Royal Thai Armed Forces. Once the military compiles the list, it will forward the names to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration for the subsequent selection steps.

Today, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the Ministry of Defence signed the MOA for the project aimed at selecting soldiers from the Regular Army, Support Corps, and Volunteer units to be appointed as ordinary Bangkok civil servants. This initiative is designed not only to promote the transition of soldiers into the Bangkok civil service but also to foster a robust network of inter-agency cooperation to enhance the skills and expertise of military personnel in alignment with the city’s needs. Both parties will jointly establish the guidelines and conduct the selection process according to defined criteria, while also providing support in terms of personnel, tools, mechanisms, budgets, and other necessary resources—all under the applicable laws, regulations, statutes, and directives.

Ultimately, the benefits for Bangkok are clear: the city will gain access to a workforce that is highly skilled, physically robust, and supremely disciplined, thereby addressing the chronic issue of unfilled vacancies.

