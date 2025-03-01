Bangkok Implements Measures to Combat PM2.5 Pollution and Protect Public Health

The move comes after the Cabinet's resolution on January 28, 2025, endorsing the designation of such areas under the Occupational Disease and Environmental Disease Control Act B.E. 2562.

Assoc. Prof. Tavida Kamolvej, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, chaired the first ODEC meeting on February 25, 2025, both in person at the Nopparat Room, 5th Floor, Bangkok City Hall and via online platform.

The committee is tasked with refining and implementing measures to address illnesses arising from PM2.5 exposure. The Department of Disease Control has provided guidance to Bangkok on the designated areas and appropriate interventions.

To ensure effective and consistent surveillance, prevention, and control of diseases caused by exposure to particulate matter measuring 2.5 microns or smaller, the Department of Disease Control, under the Ministry of Public Health, has notified Bangkok of designated areas requiring targeted interventions. These areas will implement various measures tailored to the specific circumstances regarding particulate matter exposure.

