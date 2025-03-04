PM2.5 levels remain low in Bangkok and surrounding areas

The air quality in all 50 districts of Bangkok was categorised as “green” to “yellow”, or good to moderate, on Tuesday morning, except for Yannawa district, where it was labelled “blue” or excellent, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said.

BMA’s Air Quality Information Centre reported the average PM2.5 levels throughout the city on Tuesday as 21 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), under the country’s standard of 37.5 µg/m³ over a three-hour average (5am to 7am).

Yesterday’s reading at the same time was 19.3 µg/m³.

PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less, which can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, posing health risks such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Major sources of PM2.5 include traffic emissions, factories, forest fires, and burning of harvest leftovers.