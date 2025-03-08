Bangkok’s green office initiative continues for environmental preservation

The meeting was held at the first meeting room of the Environment Department in the Bangkok City Hall in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district.

Deputy Permanent Secretary for BMA said the Bangkok Green Office is an important mission to ensure the efficiency of the capital’s ecosystem and environment management in a sustainable manner, as well as the quality of life and happiness among people.

The Bangkok Green Office’s criteria should be completed and understandable, he explained, adding that effective collaboration between BMA and its agencies is the key to ensure eco-friendly and effective results.