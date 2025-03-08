Bangkok’s green office initiative continues for environmental preservation

The meeting was held at the first meeting room of the Environment Department in the Bangkok City Hall in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district.
Deputy Permanent Secretary for BMA said the Bangkok Green Office is an important mission to ensure the efficiency of the capital’s ecosystem and environment management in a sustainable manner, as well as the quality of life and happiness among people.
The Bangkok Green Office’s criteria should be completed and understandable, he explained, adding that effective collaboration between BMA and its agencies is the key to ensure eco-friendly and effective results.
A representative from the Environment Department reported that 102 agencies under BMA joined the initiative in 2023, including 77 main agencies and 25 sub-agencies.
A total of 48 agencies have passed three levels of environmental management criteria: 15 gold, 9 silver and 24 bronze.
In 2024, 103 agencies under the City Hall joined the initiative, including 76 main agencies and 27 sub-agencies. A total of 75 agencies have passed the criteria: 33 gold, 20 silver and 22 bronze.
In 2025, the Environment Department, as an agency responsible for the environmental management, launched criteria for the Bangkok Green Office and published an operational manual to serve as a guideline for all agencies under the BMA to implement and drive forward together.
This move aims to promote BMA agencies to be “offices which conduct activities to mitigate the environmental impact as much as possible by using resources and energy wisely, managing waste effectively, and choosing environmentally friendly materials, equipment and office supplies, resulting in a decline in the greenhouse gas emission,”
“It also aims to encourage BMA employees to change behaviour and participate for their better health,” Chatree added.