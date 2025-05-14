City Agog as Bangkok Tests Mass Mobile Alert System; Governor Stresses Message Clarity

Governor Chadchart Sittipunt underscored the critical importance of the alert content during the exercise.
The test, held on May 13th, 2025, saw the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) team up with the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, the Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), the Public Relations Department, and major mobile operators AIS, TRUE, and NT.
Officials gathered at the Nopparat Room in City Hall's second building near the Giant Swing (Sao Chingcha) in Phra Nakhon district, with participation from all 50 of the city's district offices via online links.
Following the trial, Governor Chadchart expressed his satisfaction, noting, "The test went smoothly today. This is something we've been anticipating, and it's a potentially very useful system. However, the crux of the matter lies in the message content – how it will be delivered, how the public will be advised, and the procedures to follow when a disaster strikes. This includes where and which authorities to contact."
He also raised pertinent questions about the system's future capabilities, asking, "For instance, in the event of a fire at the furniture factory in Chalong Krung Soi 55 in the Lat Krabang district, could we consider sending a targeted Cell Broadcast alert? We need to delve into these specifics. The technology is in place, but the content and the scope are equally vital and require further detailed consideration by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation."
Governor Chadchart further commented on the BMA's existing alert system, stating, "Here in Bangkok, we already have a Line Alert system that provides warnings for certain types of emergencies. Regarding the Cell Broadcast system, we need to carefully consider its implementation – when and how it will be used. We must ensure that we don't get bogged down with the message content to the detriment of precious time. Therefore, a thorough review of the procedures is essential."
The exercise marked the third trial of the Cell Broadcast (CB) emergency alert technology, and it was the largest to date, encompassing five provinces: Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Udon Thani, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, and Nakhon Si Thammarat.
Residents in these test areas automatically received a text message accompanied by an alert sound on their mobile phones for approximately 8 to 10 seconds. In Bangkok, the alerts were successfully delivered across all 50 districts.
Now that the initial three tests have been completed, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation will analyse the results in preparation for a nationwide rollout of the system, covering all 77 provinces in Thailand.