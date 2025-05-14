City Agog as Bangkok Tests Mass Mobile Alert System; Governor Stresses Message Clarity

Governor Chadchart Sittipunt underscored the critical importance of the alert content during the exercise.

The test, held on May 13th, 2025, saw the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) team up with the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, the Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), the Public Relations Department, and major mobile operators AIS, TRUE, and NT.

Officials gathered at the Nopparat Room in City Hall's second building near the Giant Swing (Sao Chingcha) in Phra Nakhon district, with participation from all 50 of the city's district offices via online links.

Following the trial, Governor Chadchart expressed his satisfaction, noting, "The test went smoothly today. This is something we've been anticipating, and it's a potentially very useful system. However, the crux of the matter lies in the message content – how it will be delivered, how the public will be advised, and the procedures to follow when a disaster strikes. This includes where and which authorities to contact."