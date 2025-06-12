Bangkok Unveils \'Farmer Market\' Scheme for Fresh, Local Produce

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has officially launched its ambitious 'Farmer Market' initiative, a new network of direct-to-consumer markets designed to bring high-quality, fresh agricultural produce from various districts across the capital straight to city residents.
The scheme aims to offer convenient access to wholesome food while bolstering local economies.
In an era of growing health consciousness and increasing demand for safe food, direct access to fresh produce from its source is paramount.
Responding to this need and aligning with the policy set by Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, the BMA is championing the Bangkok Farmer Market, enabling Bangkokians to easily acquire premium products from local communities.
These new Farmer Markets serve as a crucial platform, allowing farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs within Bangkok to sell their fresh vegetables, fruits, processed agricultural goods, and health-focused items directly to consumers.
By eliminating intermediaries, the initiative ensures fairer incomes for farmers and guarantees that urban dwellers can enjoy high-quality produce.
The BMA's vision is to expand the Farmer Market concept across all 50 districts and numerous public parks throughout Bangkok.
The BMA’s Social Development Department is spearheading the operation, in close collaboration with the Public Parks Office and the Department of Environment.
For those eager to experience the benefits of freshly sourced local produce, the Farmer Market currently operates at several locations with varying schedules:
Market Schedule Highlights:
Every Saturday:
Chatuchak Park, Chatuchak District: (Near the Chalerm Phrakiat 36 Pansa Health Park) – Open from 5:00 AM to 10:00 AM.
Queen Sirikit 60th Birthday Park, Lat Krabang District: (Nursery 2, by the office entrance on Kheha Rom Klao Road) – Open from 5:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
Every Sunday:
Benjakitti Park, Khlong Toei District: (At the Parking Lot Pavilion, Point 13, West side, accessible via Gate 1, Ratchadaphisek Road) – Open from 5:00 AM to 10:00 AM.
Lumpini Park, Pathum Wan District: (Near the nursery entrance or adjacent to the Senior Citizens' Centre) – Open from 5:00 AM to 10:00 AM.
Every Saturday & Sunday:
Bangkok Vocational Training School (Arthorn Sangkhawattana), Thung Khru District: Open from 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM.
Every Monday:
Social Development Department, Din Daeng District: Open from 6:30 AM to 1:00 PM.
Every Monday – Friday (Last week of the month):
Bangkok City Hall (Sao Chingcha), Phra Nakhon District: Open from 5:00 AM to 2:00 PM.
Every Day (except Monday):
Bangkok City Hall (Din Daeng), Din Daeng District: Open from 6:30 AM to 1:00 PM.
Furthermore, all 50 district offices across Bangkok will host markets, with specific dates, times, and locations to be determined by their respective Community Development and Social Welfare Divisions.
Products available at the Farmer Market adhere to stringent safety standards.
All participating farmers and entrepreneurs must be producers, growers, or processors based within the Bangkok metropolitan area, and their goods must undergo a selection process by relevant authorities.
The featured produce and items include those:
Certified by Bangkok Metropolitan Administration: Directly produced within the BMA's jurisdiction.
"No Burning" Certified: Guaranteeing produce from agricultural sites that refrain from burning, thereby reducing PM2.5 particulate matter and demonstrating environmental stewardship.
Q (GAP – Good Agricultural Practices) Standard from the Ministry of Agriculture: Signifying clean, safe, and systematically quality-controlled production.
Organic Thailand Certified: Assuring organic agricultural products, free from chemicals at every stage of cultivation.
In addition, the markets will offer products meeting the Bangkok G standards, including pesticide-free vegetables and fresh fruits.
A diverse range of quality local produce from Bangkok's farms will be available, such as pesticide-free vegetables, fresh fruits (e.g., guava, fragrant coconuts, bananas, mangoes), healthy food items (e.g., young coconut pudding, banana cake, herbal drinks), and processed organic products (e.g., fresh flowers, handmade goods, and healthy beverages).
"Good health is not for sale; you have to create it yourself," Governor Chadchart stated, underlining the importance of the initiative.
Visiting the Farmer Market not only provides crucial support to Bangkok's farmers and boosts local economies but also offers Bangkok residents an unparalleled opportunity to access fresh, high-quality, and safe food, delivered directly from its source to the consumer.
For a true taste of community-sourced freshness, residents are encouraged to explore the quality offerings at the Farmer Market.