Bangkok Unveils \'Farmer Market\' Scheme for Fresh, Local Produce

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has officially launched its ambitious 'Farmer Market' initiative, a new network of direct-to-consumer markets designed to bring high-quality, fresh agricultural produce from various districts across the capital straight to city residents.

The scheme aims to offer convenient access to wholesome food while bolstering local economies.

In an era of growing health consciousness and increasing demand for safe food, direct access to fresh produce from its source is paramount.

Responding to this need and aligning with the policy set by Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, the BMA is championing the Bangkok Farmer Market, enabling Bangkokians to easily acquire premium products from local communities.

These new Farmer Markets serve as a crucial platform, allowing farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs within Bangkok to sell their fresh vegetables, fruits, processed agricultural goods, and health-focused items directly to consumers.

By eliminating intermediaries, the initiative ensures fairer incomes for farmers and guarantees that urban dwellers can enjoy high-quality produce.

The BMA's vision is to expand the Farmer Market concept across all 50 districts and numerous public parks throughout Bangkok.

The BMA’s Social Development Department is spearheading the operation, in close collaboration with the Public Parks Office and the Department of Environment.