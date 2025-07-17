Bangkok Deputy Governor Tackles On Nut Waste Plant Emissions

Bangkok's Deputy Governor, Jakapun Phiwngam, on Wednesday provided an update on the ongoing battle against persistent odour and smoke emanating from the On Nut Waste Disposal Centre.

His comments came after a Bangkok Councillor for Bang Sue District, Phatraporn Kengrungruengchai, raised urgent questions in the city council regarding the impact on nearby communities.

Councillor Phatraporn highlighted that over 7,600 residents from more than 1,900 households are suffering from the pervasive smell.

While the 800-tonne waste plant is now closed, odours continue to spread from the operational 600-tonne and 1,000-tonne facilities, which also include composting plants.

She also pressed for clear solutions ahead of the plants' contract expirations in 2026-2027.

Deputy Governor Jakapun assured that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is conducting continuous site inspections and improving enclosed systems.

