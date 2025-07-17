Bangkok Deputy Governor Tackles On Nut Waste Plant Emissions

Bangkok's Deputy Governor, Jakapun Phiwngam, on Wednesday provided an update on the ongoing battle against persistent odour and smoke emanating from the On Nut Waste Disposal Centre.
His comments came after a Bangkok Councillor for Bang Sue District, Phatraporn Kengrungruengchai, raised urgent questions in the city council regarding the impact on nearby communities.
Councillor Phatraporn highlighted that over 7,600 residents from more than 1,900 households are suffering from the pervasive smell.
While the 800-tonne waste plant is now closed, odours continue to spread from the operational 600-tonne and 1,000-tonne facilities, which also include composting plants.
She also pressed for clear solutions ahead of the plants' contract expirations in 2026-2027.
Deputy Governor Jakapun assured that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is conducting continuous site inspections and improving enclosed systems.
A budget request for 2026 has been submitted to acquire odour treatment equipment for the composting plants. However, he admitted the problem isn't confined to composting, also affecting the waste transfer station and sorting plant.
Of the five waste plants in the On Nut area, two – the 1,000-tonne plant and the 800-tonne MBT landfill transfer station – have reportedly resolved their issues.
The remaining three are in the process of complying with regulations, having received notifications from the BMA to begin improvements in July 2022.
The Deputy Governor expressed frustration that despite legal obligations and contracts, the operators of the 600-tonne and 1,000-tonne plants have not fully complied.
He noted that the Department of Environment has not yet imposed serious penalties, despite having the contractual right to do so. Furthermore, while orders were issued to install enclosed systems and air treatment, only two plants have so far installed agreed-upon odour sensors, automatic gates, and CCTV.
Operators have also failed to submit operational plans to the BMA, which plans to invite the companies for discussions to set clear timelines and monitor progress.
Jakapun candidly acknowledged that the supervisory committee, appointed by the Department of Environment, has not fully carried out its duties, and affirmed the BMA's full responsibility as the regulatory body.
Separately, the issue of black smoke from infectious waste disposal plants is also being addressed. Some facilities have been ordered to cease operations due to their inability to resolve smoke emissions, while others are working to meet required standards.
A Ministry of Industry announcement mandates that all factories must install pollution monitoring systems at their chimneys by 31st December 2025. The BMA is currently preparing necessary budgets and operational plans to ensure this deadline is met.