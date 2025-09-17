Bangkok and Beijing update MOU to enhance urban living and city partnerships

On September 16, Viput Srivaurai, Chairman of the Bangkok Metropolitan Council, led a delegation of council members to meet Li Xiuling, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Beijing Municipal People's Congress, in the People’s Republic of China. The two sides signed a revised memorandum of understanding (MOU) to strengthen cooperation and friendship between the Bangkok Metropolitan Council and the Beijing Municipal People’s Congress, with representatives from Beijing acting as witnesses.
The updated MOU builds on a longstanding partnership of more than 24 years, first established in 2001. It aims to promote mutual understanding and shared benefits across a wide range of areas including the environment, economy, education, traffic and transport, public health, urban planning, drainage, tourism, sports, culture, governance, community development, social welfare, and digital technology. The agreement also seeks to support exchanges between youth, public organisations, and community groups from both cities on the basis of equality, friendship, and collaboration. This renewal coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China, highlighting enduring ties and shared urban development goals.
“Bangkok and Beijing may differ in climate, culture, and history. Beijing is a modern, well-planned capital with advanced technology, an efficient public transport system, green initiatives such as public bicycles, and many historical and cultural landmarks. Bangkok is Thailand’s centre for finance, commerce, and culture, but faces heavy traffic and a fragmented public transport system. What unites us is the commitment to make our cities liveable and improve quality of life. This cooperation allows us to pursue these goals more effectively,” said Viput.
Li Xiuling added that Thailand and China are like siblings, with Thailand being a top destination for Chinese tourists after Singapore, thanks to its friendliness and safety. The partnership provides an opportunity to boost tourism between Bangkok and Beijing, supported by the Chinese government’s visa facilitation and clean energy initiatives, such as green-powered public transport and widespread, affordable public bicycles.
This MOU revision is not merely a ceremonial signing; it represents the opening of a gateway to cooperation that will directly impact the lives of Bangkok residents. It includes applying Beijing’s expertise in traffic management and efficient mass transit to ease urban commuting, adopting environmental and clean energy practices to guide Bangkok toward a sustainable green city, and raising standards in public health, education, and overall quality of life.
“In addition, this cooperation aligns with the nine strategic development areas that the Bangkok Metropolitan Council is promoting, particularly the smart city, liveable city, and cultural city aspects, enabling Bangkok to maintain its place on the global stage as a modern metropolis while preserving its unique identity. This partnership also reinforces the role of people-to-people diplomacy through exchanges involving youth, students, artists, and entrepreneurs from both cities. Such initiatives strengthen Thailand-China relations not only at the council or governmental level but also at the grassroots, forming a foundation for sustainable cooperation in the future,” said Viput.