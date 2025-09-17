Bangkok and Beijing update MOU to enhance urban living and city partnerships

On September 16, Viput Srivaurai, Chairman of the Bangkok Metropolitan Council, led a delegation of council members to meet Li Xiuling, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Beijing Municipal People's Congress, in the People’s Republic of China. The two sides signed a revised memorandum of understanding (MOU) to strengthen cooperation and friendship between the Bangkok Metropolitan Council and the Beijing Municipal People’s Congress, with representatives from Beijing acting as witnesses.

The updated MOU builds on a longstanding partnership of more than 24 years, first established in 2001. It aims to promote mutual understanding and shared benefits across a wide range of areas including the environment, economy, education, traffic and transport, public health, urban planning, drainage, tourism, sports, culture, governance, community development, social welfare, and digital technology. The agreement also seeks to support exchanges between youth, public organisations, and community groups from both cities on the basis of equality, friendship, and collaboration. This renewal coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China, highlighting enduring ties and shared urban development goals.