Bangkok Fair 2025: Showcasing Bangkok’s best products from Sept to Oct

Held under the theme “Bangkok, Home to Unique Products,” the event will run from September to October 2025.

Saenyakorn Unmeesri, Deputy Permanent Secretary for BMA, shared that the Bangkok Fair 2025 aims to provide a platform for local entrepreneurs and communities to showcase their high-quality and creative products to both Thai and international visitors.

The event serves as an opportunity to display the potential of local products and services, helping to create income for the public and promote the development of innovation, creativity, and collaboration among the government, private sector, and citizens.

The fair also supports local producers and service providers in Bangkok, providing them with a space to sell their goods and increase revenue.

This initiative will stimulate the economy by circulating capital, allowing consumers to purchase high-quality products directly and creating job opportunities for the people of Bangkok.