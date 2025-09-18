Bangkok Fair 2025: Showcasing Bangkok’s best products from Sept to Oct

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 18, 2025

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), in collaboration with the private sector, is hosting the Bangkok Fair 2025, a large-scale exhibition and sale featuring over 100 top products from Bangkok. 

Held under the theme “Bangkok, Home to Unique Products,” the event will run from September to October 2025.

Saenyakorn Unmeesri, Deputy Permanent Secretary for BMA, shared that the Bangkok Fair 2025 aims to provide a platform for local entrepreneurs and communities to showcase their high-quality and creative products to both Thai and international visitors. 

The event serves as an opportunity to display the potential of local products and services, helping to create income for the public and promote the development of innovation, creativity, and collaboration among the government, private sector, and citizens.

The fair also supports local producers and service providers in Bangkok, providing them with a space to sell their goods and increase revenue.

This initiative will stimulate the economy by circulating capital, allowing consumers to purchase high-quality products directly and creating job opportunities for the people of Bangkok.

Bangkok Fair 2025 highlights

The fair highlights a variety of Bangkok-based products, including food and beverages, clothing, home decor, herbal products, and various services. The products on display include:

  • Bangkok Brand: Products bearing the quality certification mark from Bangkok, ensuring their standards, reliability, and local identity.
  • Bangkok G: Safe agricultural products, certified for quality and safety standards to ensure consumer protection.
  • Made in Bangkok: Products that reflect the unique identity of Bangkok, showcasing the wisdom and creativity of local entrepreneurs.

Key event highlights

  • Tasting tour: A delicious showcase of food from all Bangkok districts.
  • Local crafts: Creative products made in Bangkok.
  • Bangkok agriculture: Agricultural products, herbs, and suburban lifestyles.
  • Noteworthy services: Unique services from around the city.

Event Schedule

The Bangkok Fair 2025 will take place in three major events in Bangkok:

  • September 17-18, 2025, 10.30am - 8.30pm at MCC Hall, 3rd Floor, The Mall Life Store Bangkapi.
  • September 25-26, 2025, 11.00am - 9.00pm at Lan Khon Mueang Square, Bangkok City Hall (Sao Chingcha) Phra Nakhon district.
  • October 3-4, 2025, 12.00pm - 10.00pm at the parking lot, Siam Charoennakhon, Thonburi district.

 

