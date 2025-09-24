Authorities remove stranded truck from Vajira Hospital sinkhole, evacuation underway

The Bangkok Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department (DDPM) on Wednesday deployed drones to survey the scene of a sinkhole that appeared in front of Vajira Hospital on Samsen Road. The department assessed the situation and found slight ongoing subsidence in certain areas. Electricity and water supply were cut off in the affected zone.
The Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team, alongside DDPM personnel, used cranes to recover a Toyota Hilux Revo Z-Edition pickup truck that had been trapped on the sinkhole’s opening. They are now working with the construction company’s staff to recover two more vehicles from the lower part of the sinkhole. The area has been cordoned off, and nearby residents have been safely evacuated.
The pickup truck has gone viral online. The vehicle, registered with plate number 2 ฒว 4854, was abandoned by the driver who reportedly fled before the road subsided further. The vehicle was positioned to block the path of civilian traffic, preventing other cars from passing as the ground began to collapse.
The DDPM confirmed that the truck belonged to a construction team. The driver managed to escape just before the ground sank more extensively. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and ensure public safety.
Later, at 01:05 pm, the subsidence of Samsen Road worsened, affecting both the area in front of Vajira Hospital and Samsen Police Station, requiring the evacuation of the rescue teams from the affected area.