Authorities remove stranded truck from Vajira Hospital sinkhole, evacuation underway

The Bangkok Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department (DDPM) on Wednesday deployed drones to survey the scene of a sinkhole that appeared in front of Vajira Hospital on Samsen Road. The department assessed the situation and found slight ongoing subsidence in certain areas. Electricity and water supply were cut off in the affected zone.

The Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team, alongside DDPM personnel, used cranes to recover a Toyota Hilux Revo Z-Edition pickup truck that had been trapped on the sinkhole’s opening. They are now working with the construction company’s staff to recover two more vehicles from the lower part of the sinkhole. The area has been cordoned off, and nearby residents have been safely evacuated.