Bangkok Governor oversees restoration of vandalised mural on Charoen Krung 30

The mural, located on Charoen Krung 30, is part of the "Krung Thep Creative Streets" project, a collaboration between the French Embassy and several other European embassies. The project gathered 15 international artists to create 15 murals across the city. After the vandalism, the French Embassy coordinated with the artists and their team to restore the damaged artwork to its original state.

Chadchart urged the public to be vigilant and report any graffiti or vandalism on walls, doors, or public property. He emphasised that violators could face a penalty of up to 3 years in prison, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both.

Anyone who witnesses graffiti or vandalism on public or private property is encouraged to report it via LINE @Traffyfondue or contact the local police station.