Apec lays out path for sustainable growth of MSMEs

Deputy PM Suppattanapong Punmeehaow, who chaired the meeting, pointed out that MSMEs make up more than 98 per cent of the region’s businesses and contribute 40 to 60 per cent of the GDP in most Apec economies.

“Promoting a more resilient, inclusive and dynamic trade and investment environment that strengthens the role of Apec MSMEs in the global economy is critical to economic recovery and sustainability of the region,” he said.

The Apec Small and Medium Enterprises Ministerial Meeting, held on Friday and Saturday in Phuket, was attended by ministers responsible for MSMEs from 21 economies. Also present were delegates from the Apec Business Advisory Council and Asean countries.

The theme of the meeting was “Inclusive Recovery of Apec MSMEs through the Bio-Circular-Green Economy (BCG) Model and High Impact Ecosystem”.

Supattanapong said the meeting focused on an inclusive, high-impact recovery plan in four priority areas, namely:

• BCG adoption: Promoting the BCG model to add value to MSME products and services, boost business opportunities and reinforce ongoing global efforts to address climate change.