background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
SATURDAY, October 08, 2022
nationthailand
World Bank raises Thailand growth forecast to 3.1% amid signs of economic recovery

World Bank raises Thailand growth forecast to 3.1% amid signs of economic recovery

TUESDAY, September 27, 2022
THE NATION

The World Bank on Tuesday raised its forecast for Thailand's gross domestic product (GDP) this year from 2.9 per cent to 3.1 per cent following recovery in consumption and exports.

However, the bank also reduced Thailand's growth forecast for next year from 4.3 per cent to 4.1 per cent.

"Despite the economic slowdown's impact on Thailand's exports, easing of Covid-19 restrictions will help support the country's tourism," it said.

The World Bank expects growth in the East Asia and Pacific region this year to drop sharply to 3.2 per cent due to the impact of China's strict Covid-19 restrictions on industrial manufacturing, domestic sales and exports.

The bank also expects 8-10 million foreign tourists to visit Southeast Asian countries this year.

The Thai government forecasts a 3-3.5 per cent expansion for the country’s economy this year as tourism recovers.

THE NATION
TAGS
World BankThailandGDP ForecastEconomic recoveryexporttourismNews Update
RELATED