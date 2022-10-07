Baht opens slightly down against dollar on Friday as US jobs data looms

Poon cautioned over possible baht weakening in a volatile currency market as investors react to the latest US jobs data due on Friday.

He added that the market may push towards a risk-off state if the US labour data is better than expected.

He also advised keeping a close watch on the gold price, saying a fall to the support level could trigger gold purchases and a weakening of the baht.

Meanwhile, investors should monitor foreign transactions in Thai stocks as the baht would come under pressure from any significant outflows.