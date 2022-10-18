As inflation pinches, many Thais willing to risk buying second-hand beauty products: survey

Despite the risk of getting fake products, 22 per cent of Thai consumers are willing to take the risk of buying second-hand beauty products via Twitter and Instagram channels as well as other social media channels because they do not want to pay the full price for the products, said Mintel, a global market research firm.

Chayapat Ratchatawipasnan, senior beauty and personal care analyst of Mintel, said Thailand is now experiencing a 7.1 per cent inflation, so consumers are trying to save costs when buying beauty products.

Chayapat said that owners of beauty brands may lose some customers to second-hand sellers, but the brands could still command loyalty by creating an exchange market for users to sell their second-hand products.