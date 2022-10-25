Despite gradual revival in tourism, small hotel operators still await light at the end of the tunnel

Thai hotel operators still have to rely on domestic tourists. Though more than 10 million foreign tourists are expected to visit Thailand this year, the number is only one-fourth the 40 million people who visited before the Covid-19 crisis in 2019.

Thailand has welcomed more than 6 million foreign tourists after the country’s reopening on June 1.

Despite the impact of inflation on their income and expense, many Thais have decided to travel across the country, especially during long weekends, Thansettakij added.

"Even though hotel operators' revenue continued to increase, their revenue is still low compared to before the Covid-19 crisis," Thansettakij said.