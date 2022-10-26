Thai, Lao PMs to lay foundation stone for new Mekong bridge

Government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said on Tuesday that Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha will travel to Bueng Kan province on Friday to participate in the foundation stone laying ceremony of Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge No 5 together with his Lao counterpart Phankham Viphavanh.

The bridge running over Mekong River will connect Bueng Kan’s Muang district with Laos’s Bolikhamsai province. It has a total length of 1.35 kilometres – 0.815km on Thai territory and 0.535km on the Laos side. It will serve as another transport route that links Thai-Lao-Vietnam Highway R8, which terminates in China’s Guangxi region, and promote key cross-border trading among the four countries.

Construction work began in June 2020 and is expected to be completed in April 2024.

The 3.65-billion-baht project covers the construction of roads, a customs checkpoint, a concrete bridge, and a multi-purpose area under the bridge.

Anucha said talks to hold the foundation stone laying ceremony took place during Phankham’s official visit to Thailand in June.

He added that after the ceremony Prayut will discuss bi- and multi-lateral ties with Phankham.