Baht could continue strengthening to 37.50: market strategist

He said market concerns that the US Federal Reserve might increase the interest rate at the end of the year have eased, which has led to a weakening of the dollar.

Meanwhile, the gold price is increasing and foreign investors have returned to purchase long-term bonds worth 6 billion baht for the first time in several weeks.

These factors have caused the baht to strengthen more than expected and exceed its support level of between 37.80 and 37.90 to the dollar, Poon said, adding that the baht might strengthen even more and head past its next support level of between 37.40 and 37.50 if these factors remain.

However, he warned investors to beware of market volatility as results of a key European Central Bank (ECB) meeting are announced.