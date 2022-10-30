BoI okays 26 EV manufacturing projects worth THB80bn so far: DES Ministry

She said new foreign investments had come to Thailand every year, and the Board of Investment (BoI) has been regularly offering new tax benefits to foreign investors.

She said the BoI has approved 26 EV manufacturing projects from 17 companies this year alone. The projects have a combined investment value of 80.21 billion baht, not including the value of the land and circulation of capital, she added.

Noppawan said the BoI has, so far, approved tax benefits for the production of 838,775 EVs and issued promotion certificates to 16 projects, including six for manufacturing sedans, two for pick-up trucks and three for motorcycles.