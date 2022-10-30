Thailand's public debt for 2022 still within projection, says govt

Citing the medium-term fiscal plan for 2023-2026, Anucha said the public debt to GDP ratio should come in at 62.69% this year, far lower than the 70% ceiling.

“Since the economy and society have not fully recovered in the post-Covid era, public debt against the GDP is expected to rise to 64.02% in 2023 and 67.15% in 2026,” he said.