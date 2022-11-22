Thailand’s Hom Mali dethroned as World’s Best Rice after losing fragrance, exporters warn

Cambodia’s Phka Rumduol jasmine variety was crowned the World’s Best Rice at the World Rice Conference in Phuket on November 17. Thailand’s Hom Mali rice, which had come top for the previous two years, fell to second. Fragrant rice varieties from Vietnam and Laos were awarded third and fourth, respectively.

Cambodia’s Phka Rumduol won for the fifth time, while Hom Mali holds the record with seven awards.

“The final round between Thailand and Cambodia was neck-and-neck and Hom Mali lost by only one point,” said TREA honorary president Chukiat Opaswong on Monday.

“I asked one of the judges who is a professional chef from the United States why we lost, and he said the Hom Mali rice this year is not as fragrance as it used to be.”

Chukiat said the rice that TREA sent to the competition was grown in Northeast, which received too much rain this year. This might have diluted the rice’s fragrance when it was cooked.

To win back the crown next year, Thai rice growers and researchers must improve their Hom Mali strains to preserve its signature fragrance and make it resistant to weather conditions, he added. Growers must also reduce the use of chemical fertiliser and insecticide that could affect the fragrance.