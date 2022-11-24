Baht may strengthen slightly with market in risk-on state: strategist

He said the baht has support to strengthen as the market is in a risk-on state. Meanwhile, the rising gold price has led investors to sell the precious metal for profit.

Poon, however, expected the baht not to strengthen further than its support level of 35.80 to 35.90 to the dollar because importers are likely to purchase more of the greenback at the end of the month, especially once the baht strengthens.

Furthermore, foreign investors are selling their Thai assets for profit, which will also slow the strengthening of the baht.

Poon suggested a close watch on the country’s trade report. If exports were seen to grow greater than expected and the trade deficit was lower than market expectations, the baht could strengthen further.