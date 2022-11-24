Vehicle exports, domestic sales accelerating

“Vehicle exports grew greatly because manufacturers received more semiconductors,” FTI vice chairman Surapong Paisitpatanapong said. “The export value increased because PPVs have a higher value than passenger cars or pickup trucks.”

Precisely 800,672 vehicles were exported in the first ten months of 2022, a 5.48% increase YoY, with the export value being 497.28 billion baht, rising 12.40% YoY.

Meanwhile, the number of vehicles manufactured in October was 170,717, a 10.83% increase YoY.

The first ten months of 2022 saw 1,534,754 vehicles manufactured, rising by 12.36% YoY.