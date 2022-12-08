Baht opens stronger against US dollar on Thursday

Poon said that the baht strengthened quickly last night after the dollar weakened and the gold price increased.

However, he cautioned the baht could weaken, especially if the latest US producer price index slows less than expected and triggers market concern over another possible rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.

The market is also in a risk-off state amid the global economic slowdown, which may trigger foreign fund outflows from the Thai stock market, Poon said.

However, he viewed that the baht will not weaken much and projected its key resistance level at 35.20, supported by foreign investors who are still buying Thai short-term and long-term bonds.