How Thailand’s poorest region is tapping BCG innovations for riches

However, visitors to the “Isan BCG Expo 2022” in Khon Kaen are now seeing how BCG is being put into action under the region’s strategy to become an Asean trade and economic hub.

The Northeast’s largest exhibition of sustainable innovations is being hosted by the Khon Kaen Innovation Centre (KKIC) and sugar/bio-energy giant Mitr Phol Group together with 50 companies.

Under the spotlight are biotechnology innovations and investment opportunities for local and CLMV (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam) businesses seeking to expand in the Northeast.

The showcase is divided into three forums. The Isan BCG Forum 2022 features more than 40 sessions led by 80 experts from various fields to build BCG knowledge and understanding. Elsewhere, in-depth lessons are offered at the Essence of BCG talks while the Green Stage is showcasing sustainable agriculture practices designed to boost business growth.

Northeast culture is also being promoted in activities including Isan Serng & Sound (music), an Isaan gastronomy chef’s table, and a walking-street exhibition divided into Creative, Innovative and Green zones filled with booths from all over Isaan.

The four-day “Isan BCG Expo 2022” runs until today (December 12) at Khon Kaen Innovation Centre.