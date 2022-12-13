FTI urges government to provide relief in fuel costs

These situations have caused inflation and recession, and industries, including the manufacturing, servicing, and household sectors, were greatly affected.

He said that the FTI had earlier sent a letter to Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow and Samerjai Suksumek, chairman of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), between August and November.

The federation had contacted them to seek a solution on energy costs and natural gas price structure, and sought a slowdown in the rate of FT cost but had not got an answer.

The FTI proposed to the government sector to reconsider and postpone the increase of FT cost from January to April 2023 and solve the problem at its root because every sector will have to shoulder the burden.