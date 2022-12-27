Thailand minting fewer coins as people opt for online transactions

Chamroen said he expects the production of coins to drop further over the years, though he believes the number of coins in circulation will not drop much as the department has to replace damaged coins.

He said the department replaces some 3 billion damaged coins on average per year.

“There are 38 billion coins worth 79 billion baht currently in circulation,” he said, adding that there is still a high demand for coins, especially among retailers.

He added that a drop in coin production can bring down his department’s revenue. He expects the production of coins in fiscal 2023 will generate about 900 million baht in revenue, compared to around 1 billion baht in 2022.

“To maintain its revenue, the department has decided to start producing commemorative coins,” he said, adding that the department also produces special coins for private agencies and other countries.