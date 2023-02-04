Appraised land prices in Bangkok top list nationally: Treasury Department

The update is based on appraised prices as of January 1. The figures are used to calculate land tax and applications for mortgages. The update applies from this year till 2026, and replaces the prices used from 2019 to 2022.

Land plots in Bangkok can reach as high as 1 million baht per square wah (four square metres) in the central business district, primarily on Ploenchit, Silom and Wireless roads.

Land prices in Songkhla province are the second highest in Thailand – with an appraised value of up to 400,000 baht per square wah. The province is a transport and financial hub in the southern region, and has a wealth of tourist attractions and seaports.

Chonburi province, home to Pattaya, followed in third place with the highest appraised value of land at 220,000 baht per square wah.

Phuket and Nakhon Si Thammarat tied with prices at 200,000 baht per square wah, while Yala followed with prices at 170,000 baht per square metre.

The department provided the following list of appraised prices for land in Bangkok:

Ploenchit: THB1 million/sq.w.

Silom: THB1 million/sq.w.

Wireless Road: THB1 million/sq.w.

Ratchadamri: THB0.9 million/sq.w.

Sathorn: THB0.8 million/sq.w.

Sukhumvit: THB0.75 million/sq.w.

Yaowarat: THB0.7 million/sq.w.

Asoke: THB0.6 million/sq.w.

Phaya Thai: THB0.5 million/sq.w.

Thong Lor: THB0.5 million/sq.w.

Charoen Krung: THB0.5 million/sq.w.

Krung Thon Buri Road: THB0.45 million/sq.w.