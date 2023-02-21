Prayut 'optimistic' on economic recovery as forex reserves, revenue surge

The spokesman said Prayut was also buoyed by the report of the Finance Ministry that its revenue during the first four months of fiscal 2023, from October to January, had surpassed the target.

On Tuesday, Fiscal Policy Office director-general Pornchai Thiraveja said revenue was 866.643 billion baht in the first four months, 12.3% higher than the target and also 10% higher than the same period last year.

Total revenue of the Revenue and Customs departments during the first four months of fiscal 2023 were 820.825 billion baht -- 45.646 million baht or 5.9% higher than the target -- the spokesman added.