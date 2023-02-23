Minister aims to fast track transport projects as election nears
Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob will seek swift Cabinet approval to allocate funds to complete mega projects before a new administration takes over after the upcoming election, he said on Thursday.
These include extensions of the Red Line railway, the transfer of management of three airports – in Udon Thani, Krabi, and Buri Ram – to the Airports of Thailand Plc, and the second phase of double-track railway projects, Saksayam said.
The Election Commission announced the vote will likely be on May 7 so Cabinet will need to work fast to greenlight completion of the projects, he said.
His ministry accelerated spending of its investment budget for the fiscal 2023, which began last October, by 80%, he said.
A transport ministry official provided the following details on the mega projects Saksayam will seek to fast track:
- The Thailand-China high-speed railway (phase two): The second phase will stretch 365 kilometres from Nakhon Ratchasima to Nong Khai and cost 300 billion baht. The first phase – from Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima – began five years ago. The 253km route is only 16.72% complete. Its budget is 179 billion baht.
- Red Line Railway extensions: These include the 14.8km Taling Chan-Salaya section costing 10.67 billion baht, Taling Chan-Siriraj 5.7km section (4.694 billion baht), and Rangsit-Thammasat 8.84km section (6.468 billion baht). Saksayam will also ask the Cabinet to fast track the so-called “missing link” sections (47 billion baht): Bang Sue to Phayathai and Makkasan, and Hua Mak and Bang Sue to Hua Lampong.
- Second phase of double-track railways: Saksayam will seek to speed up seven routes of double-track railways with a total length of 1,479kms (275.301 billion baht). The first route Saksayam will seek to fast track will be the 167km Khon Kaen-Nong Khai route (29.748 billion baht).
- Airport management transfers: Airports in Udon Thani, Buri Ram, and Krabi will be transferred from the Airports Department to the Airports of Thailand Plc.