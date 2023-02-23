Minister aims to fast track transport projects as election nears

These include extensions of the Red Line railway, the transfer of management of three airports – in Udon Thani, Krabi, and Buri Ram – to the Airports of Thailand Plc, and the second phase of double-track railway projects, Saksayam said.

The Election Commission announced the vote will likely be on May 7 so Cabinet will need to work fast to greenlight completion of the projects, he said.

His ministry accelerated spending of its investment budget for the fiscal 2023, which began last October, by 80%, he said.