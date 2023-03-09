Top execs offer guide to AI and other innovations driving Thailand’s development

Suwannee said that while the country was deploying new technologies to drive development, all sectors faced the key environmental challenge of reaching Thailand’s goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The goal is the threshold for sustainable development Thailand ratified at the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference (COP26). Net zero means cutting greenhouse gas emissions as close to zero as possible, with any remaining emissions re-absorbed from the atmosphere by forests and other means.

Suwannee said she was encouraged to see that the government had initiated several projects to help the private sector reach net zero.

Kitipong, meanwhile, talked about science and innovation as drivers of the country’s five-year development plan.

The plan is to create a skilled workforce to help boost the number of digital innovation businesses. The aim is to lift Thailand from its middle-income trap and help the country hit the net zero target while at the same time increasing income and benefits for the grassroots, Kitipong said.