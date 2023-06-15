Ambitious Saudi tree-planting project 'an export opportunity for Thailand'

An interesting project is Saudi Arabia's ambitious plan to plant 50 billion trees as part of the country's “Vision 2030” goals.

"This project would require import of trees from around the world to accomplish the 'The Saudi Green Initiative'. Planting 10 billion trees in Saudi Arabia and a total of 50 billion trees all over the Middle East region would change the arid areas,” he said.

Thailand has exported more than 200,000 trees to Saudi Arabia, he said, adding there was opportunity to export more trees.

Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member countries, aims to plant 40 billion trees in West Asia, he added.