Exports of livestock products are rising, with frozen meat leading the way
Thailand's export of livestock products expanded from January to April and is forecast to reach 300 billion baht this year, government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said on Sunday.
Thailand exported 796,000 tonnes of livestock products valued at 85.05 billion baht in the first four months of the year, up 1.4% year on year, he said, citing figures from the Department of Livestock Development.
Caretaker Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed government agencies to ensure hygiene and quality in livestock production to ensure consumer confidence, Anucha said.
He said the three product segments with the highest export growth are:
- Frozen meat (356,748 tonnes worth 48.07 billion baht, up 11.5% year on year)
- Animal products, such as milk, eggs and canned food (98,066 tonnes worth 8.79 billion baht, up 5.4% year on year)
- Animal feed (105,461 tonnes worth 4.46 billion baht, up 11.7% year on year)
The livestock department is targeting new markets in many countries, including Australia, China, and Mexico, Anucha said, adding that this will help increase exports.
Exports of major livestock products, especially frozen chicken, are likely to increase, due to increasing demand and rising confidence in products, he said.
Thailand has implemented strict measures to prevent the spread of animal diseases, Anucha said.
Bird flu has not been detected in Thailand since 2008.
Exports of animal feed have the potential to expand in the long term, Anucha said.
The livestock department has set up a comprehensive animal feed promotion centre to help entrepreneurs and the Board of Investment has supported investment in more animal feed factories in Thailand, he said.
Prayut is pleased by the increase in livestock exports and it is in line with the government's policy to boost the Thai agriculture sector to improve the quality of life of farmers, he added.